Scuffle between 2 politicians in UP during funeral procession

The Taj city witnessed a peculiar situation when a scuffle broke out between two senior politicians during a funeral procession on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the scuffle broke out between BJP MLA Dr GS Dharmesh and former minister Rambabu Harit. Later the former minister alleged that the MLA pushed and abused him.

Advertisement

The video of the scuffle has surfaced in social media. The incident took place during the funeral of Chiranjilal Kushwaha, a senior leader in Arjun Nagar, who died on Monday evening.

Advertisement

All the BJP leaders, including BJP Cantt MLA Dr GS Dharmesh, and former Minister of State Rambabu Harit had arrived at his residence in Arjun Nagar to join the funeral. Former Minister of State Rambabu Harit and MLA Dr GS Dharmesh were leading the procession.

Former Minister of State Rambabu Harit said that he was leading the funeral, and the MLA did not like this.

“They(MLA supporters) were removing me again and again. I told the MLA why they are doing this and I defended myself. But suddenly the MLA started abusing me and even pushed me. I did not say anything as he is an honourable MLA,” he said.

However, the MLA said the former Minister was making a video of the funeral, and the women of the family were cleaning the road with their ‘pallu'( Saree). “I just asked him to go on the side of the road as women are cleaning the road, which annoyed him and he started a fight with me,” he said.