Scindia blames Nehru for border row with China

In an apparent bid to blame Jawaharlal Nehru for the border row with China, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked who was the one who gave the slogan of ‘Hindi-Chini, Bhai-Bhai’ and relinquished about 45,000 square kilometer of Indian land to China.

Without naming the first prime minister of India directly, Scindia on Friday told some media persons in Gwalior that some issues originated from the Congress rule in the past. He claimed that one of those issues was the loss of thousands of kilometres of Indian territory during the country’s initial Congress government (under Nehru).

He said the people of India want an answer to this issue.

Scindia’s remark came in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vociferously raising the issue of China usurping a huge part of Indian territory under the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government.

Scindia also targetted the Opposition INDIA bloc saying those who never saw each other eye-to-eye are now hugging each other. He alleged that the Opposition parties always had opposite values and never favoured each other. But now, they all are shaking hands only for the greed of power and a pelf.

Scindia claimed that the people of the country can see through the façade of the Opposition and PM Narendra Modi is clearly the one and only favourite choice of the citizens of India.