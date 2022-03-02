Schools reopen in Kashmir after 32 months

Enthusiasm was witnessed among students on Wednesday when after remaining shut for about 32 months schools across Kashmir reopened. Schools in Jammu’s summer zone had reopened last month.

All government, private and Army schools reopened in Kashmir this morning. Arrangements were made by the school managements for social distancing and temperature testing of students. Students queued at the gate for screening body temperature that is a standard operating procedure.

School buses carrying students were seen on the roads after a long gap.

Education institutions in Kashmir had remained closed during most part of the past three years due to the pandemic and lockdowns on account of security reason following abrogation of Article 370. Schools had reopened for about a week last year after which online classes resumed due to Covid-19.

A defence spokesman said that the Army Goodwill Schools have also reopened.

Post winter vacations, the Army Goodwill School near the Line of Control (LOC) in north Kashmir’s Tithwal reopened. The re-opening unfolded with a welcome speech by the Principal Yasir Malik in which he motivated the students to continue doing well.

The students were elated on the re-opening which was evident by their feelings. Post sweets distribution the event culminated with National Anthem.

Reopening of the Army Goodwill School at Wayne in Kupwara of north Kashmir unfolded with series of events to including solemn prayer, School principal Tariq Ahmad delivered the welcome speech where he emphasized and appreciated the effort of teaching staff in ensuring quality education to students through online mode during the difficult time of COVID scenario.

This was followed by a vote of thanks ending with a note of fostering support and positivity in young minds. The students were seen extremely happy to walk back to their school friends and teachers.