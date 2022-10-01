School teacher kills wife in front of daughter

A woman was stabbed to death by her husband in front of her 9-years-old daughter in the National Capital. The accused is said to be a teacher in a government school, who fled the spot after the crime.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team of Mohan Garden police station, Dwarka District reached the spot and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

On the basis of a statement given by the daughter of the deceased, a case under relevant sections was registered at the police station and the accused has been arrested from the Dwarka Mor area.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Pandit, who is a teacher in a government school and lived in Mohan Garden area. He originally hails from Jammu. During interrogation, he revealed that there was a marital discord between him and his wife Neera. They used to fight regularly over small issues.

According to a police officer, a PCR call was received by the Mohan Garden police on Friday at around 6.24 in the evening. The caller informed them that a man had injured his wife seriously during the fight.

At once, a police team reached the spot in Nawada Kakrola Housing Complex area, where a woman was found lying in a pool of blood and her husband was missing. Victim’s 9-year-old daughter confirmed that her parents had a quarrel, during which her father stabbed her mother with a knife and fled away.

The victim was taken to the hospital and a search for the man was initiated.

During investigation, the police team raided several places before arresting the accused from Dwarka Mor area. The weapon of offense has been recovered.

Further probe is being carried out.