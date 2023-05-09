Scared of Kejriwal, Centre creating obstacles for AAP: Kang

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre government is creating obstacles in the path of AAP and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘honest politics’.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the BJP wants to stop party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal from taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP in the general elections 2024.

“It is not only about the AAP or Punjab, the BJP is threatening our democracy with their dictatorial attitude and misuse of Central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED),” he said.

“They (BJP) only want to stop Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party because they are the only challengers who will take on Narendra Modi and BJP in the general elections 2024. BJP is scared of Arvind Kejriwal,” the AAP leader said.

Kang said the CBI and ED have admitted in court that they only found bills worth Rs 19 lakh in Goa. “This proves that the whole propaganda about the Rs 100 Crore liquor scam run by BJP, its spokespersons and their media was all a lie and was to defame our leaders and the party,” he said.

The AAP leader said through CBI and ED, the Modi government was trying to defame the Aam Aadmi Party government for a year now. “But in reality there is no liquor scam, that is why these agencies failed to find any evidence or witnesses. First they arrested Rajesh Joshi and Manish Malhotra. Then they arrested five more people and tortured and assaulted them to lie. They enquired 20 plus vendors in Goa and still found nothing. Because there is no scam,” he added.

Kang alleged the CBI and ED are directed by the PMO, but once again they failed in their agenda to stop the revolutionary AAP and Kejriwal. “Only Arvind Kejriwal raises his voice against dynasty politics and BJP’s dictatorship, so they tried to intimidate him through these agencies and false cases. But people are now aware of BJP’s propaganda and they’ll only support a pro-people party like AAP,” he added.