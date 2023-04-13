SC to hear plea against scrapping of Muslim quota in Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Karnataka government’s recent decision to scrap four percent reservation to the Muslim OBCs (other backward classes) in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice J B Pardiwala agreed to hear the plea on a mentioning by a senior advocate seeking an early listing of the plea.

As CJI Chandrachud said that the petition was having defects, Sibal said that all the defects have been cured.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Government in the state has scrapped 4 per cent reservation given to Muslims OBCs. The four per cent quota has been divided between the Vokkaligas and Lingayats. The Muslims eligible for quota have been categorised under the economically weaker sections.

The state government’s decision has pushed the reservation limit to around 57 per cent now.