SC to hear on Sept 24, plea by WB Govt challenging Calcutta HC quashing recruitments for state schools

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it would hear on September 24 the plea of the West Bengal government and others challenging a Calcutta High Court order that invalidated and cancelled the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in state government and aided schools.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said it may not be able to hear the batch of pleas, listed on Tuesday, due to the hearing of some other matters during the day.

Stating that they are seized of a part-heard matter, the Chief Justice Chandrachud said, “We will list it on September 24.”

On May 7, the Supreme Court had partially stayed the Calcutta HC order cancelling the appointment of over 25,0753 assistant teachers and non-teaching staff in West Bengal state run schools, subject to the final outcome of the hearing, now posted for September 24, 2024.

Extending its November 9, 2023 interim order protecting the services of the teaching and the non-teaching staff, a bench of Chief Justice Chandrachud, Justice Pardiwala and Justice Misra had however, said that the CBI would continue with its investigation into the scam but will not take any coercive steps or actions against candidates or state govt officials.

The top court had also said that the teaching and the non-teaching staff whose appointment has been found to be illegal, will refund their salaries between now and the final outcome of the petitions challenging the April 22, 2024, Calcutta High Court order.

In the course of the hearing, the top court had described the recruitment scam as a “systemic fraud.” The court noted that the West Bengal government has no data to prove the sanctity of these tests.

The court had observed, “The public job is so scarce…. Nothing remains if the faith of the public goes. This is systemic fraud. Public jobs are extremely scarce today and are looked at for social mobility. What remains in the system if their appointments are also maligned? People will lose faith; how do you countenance this?”

All these appointments were made in pursuance to the 2016 State-level test. Results were declared on March 3, 2018 and the merit list came on August 28, 2018. The actual joining took place in January-February 2019.

The order passed on May 7, had said that the court was of the view that an expeditious disposal of the matter will be in the interest of Justice, we continue the ad interim protection given, subject to the express stipulation that any person found to have been appointed illegally and continued as consequence of the present order shall refund the salary.

The West Bengal government on April 24, had moved the top court against the High Court’s order invalidating and cancelling the appointment of 25,753 teachers and the non-teaching staff belonging to Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ categories made by the State’s School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run schools. Besides the plea by the West Bengal government, there were other petitions challenging the High Court order.