SC summons Chief Secretaries over non-payment to construction workers amid air pollution crisis

The Supreme Court expressed deep dissatisfaction on Monday with five state governments, including Delhi, for failing to compensate construction workers for their loss of livelihood due to a halt in construction activities caused by severe air pollution.

The top court has summoned the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to appear via video conferencing on December 5 to address the lack of disbursement of welfare funds.

A bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih emphasized the need for accountability, stating, “We want proof of payment. None of the NCR states have complied with our direction to pay compensation to construction workers. Not even proof of a penny being paid has been shown. Let the Chief Secretaries appear, and then they will take this matter seriously.”

Despite requests from the legal representatives of the states to avoid summoning the Chief Secretaries and assurances that payments would be expedited, the court insisted on their virtual presence. “Put it on record,” the bench remarked, “It is our experience that progress happens only when higher authorities are summoned.”

The court was critical of the lack of action, noting the plight of construction workers who remain uncompensated. “We expected at least one NCR state to show that payments have been made to a sizable number of workers, but nothing has been done,” the bench observed.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the Delhi government, stated that payments would begin once eligible workers are verified, adding that 19,000 workers had been identified. However, the bench remained firm, responding, “We want proof of payment, not assurances or directions.”

The session also highlighted alarming ground realities presented by court commissioners, who reported threats to their safety during field assessments. “Local toll operators and police officials told us about the involvement of criminals and musclemen. We feel very unsafe,” one commissioner reported, describing ongoing issues like unchecked stubble burning at night on Delhi’s outskirts.

Acknowledging the safety concerns, the court assured armed security for commissioners willing to continue their duties. “We cannot allow members of the bar to face such risks,” the bench said.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2024.