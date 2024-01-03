SC stays Himachal HC order on transferring DGP Sanjay Kundu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday put a stay on Himachal Pradesh High Court’s order transferring IPS officer Sanjay Kundu from the Director General of Police’s post.

The apex court also directed not to give effect to Kundu’s transfer as principal secretary, AYUSH by the state government.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred Kundu and appointed ADGP Satwant Atwal as the new Director General of Police (DGP).

The High Court’s transfer order had come following a complaint filed by businessman Nishant Kumar Sharma, a resident of Palampur (Kangra), which was addressed to Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

He alleged that there was a threat to his life from two people — one of them being a retired IPS officer and another a practicing lawyer.

According to Sharma, who runs a hotel in Palampur, the lawyer was trying to extort money from him by using the influence of the retired IPS officer. The hotelier alleged that the duo was making continued efforts to force him and his father to sell their company to them by threatening auditors.

He also claimed that he and his two-and-half-year-old child faced an attack at his parents’ house in Gurugram on August 25 last year. Then, on October 27 last, he was allegedly threatened when he, along with his wife and infant son, was on his way back to McLeod Ganj from Bhagsunag.

The family approached SP Kangra’s office after the incident. Sharma sent an email to SP’s office and home secretary on October 28, but no FIR was registered.

The complainant further said he received constant phone calls from the office of the DGP, and also from the DSP, SHO, Palampur.

After perusing the status reports on the businessman’s allegations, the High Court had ordered the transfers of both Kundu and SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri on December 26, 2023.