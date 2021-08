SC ‘restrains’ West Bengal over Pegasus probe panel

The West Bengal government on Wednesday submitted before the Supreme Court that the two-member commission of inquiry headed by retired Supreme Court judge, justice Madan B. Lokur, to probe the Pegasus snooping allegations, would not proceed till the top court hears the batch of petitions connected with snooping scandal.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the petitioner NGO Global Village Foundation Public Charitable Trust seeking disbandment of the commission, submitted there can’t be two parallel inquiries. “Please see nothing is done in the proceedings there while the court is hearing the matter”, said Salve.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justice Surya Kant said: “If we are hearing other matters, we expect some restraint”.

The bench told Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the West Bengal government, “at present issue is connected to other issues, in all fairness we expect you to wait. We will hear

it with the other matters sometime next week”, said the bench.

Justice Kant added the other petitions, against Pegasus snooping allegations, are likely to have a pan-India impact.

“We will have advantage of your assistance in those matters also if we hear this with that”, said Justice Kant.

After hearing arguments, the top court issued notice and tagged the petition along with other matters of Pegasus snooping allegations.

The top court on August 18, had agreed to examine the NGO’s petition, argued by advocate Saurabh Mishra, who sought an immediate stay on proceedings before justice Lokur’s commission to avoid any parallel inquiry.