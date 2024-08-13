SC reserves order on Abhishek Banerjee’s plea against ED summons

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved order on Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee’s plea challenging Directorate of Enforcement’s summons in alleged money laundering case relating to irregularities and wrong doings in the recruitment of the teaching and non-teaching staff in government schools in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma reserved the order on the conclusion of arguments by senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Zoheb Hossain who appeared for Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Rujira Banerjee and Directorate of Enforcement respectively.

Senior Advocate Sibal raised questions on the ED sending every summon to Abhishek Banerjee at his Kolkata residence whereas he lives in Delhi and showed to the court a chart whereby details of each summon sent to Abhishek Banerjee was exhibited.

The TMC leader is being questioned by the ED in cases including for the alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the West Bengal schools. The anti-money laundering agency has alleged that irregularities took place in the recruitment process for state-run schools and jobs were purportedly offered for monetary consideration.