SC rejects plea for postponement of NEET-PG exam of 2022-23

The Supreme Court today dismissed the petition seeking a direction to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Examination for the academic year 2022-23. The NEET PG examination is due to commence on May 21.

“Our country is coming out of pandemic and the need is to streamline medical academic session. The delay in academic years, especially relating to patient care, would have cascading effects. It is a policy decision to hold examinations on May 21, in which this court would not interfere,” the bench of the Supreme Court today said in its order.

The Apex Court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud said that the request to postpone NEET PG 2022 cannot be entertained, after noting that the need of patient care is paramount and passing an order postponing the examination would affect the schedule of student preparing for the examination.

The Apex Court during the course of the hearing noted that around 2 lakh 6 thousands doctors have registered for the examination and postponing of the NEET-PG will prejudice these doctors career and would create chaos and uncertainty. It would also lead to deficiency of doctors in hospitals.

The Apex court in its order also observed that these are matter which pertain to policy domain and unless the decision is taken by the authorities without no application of mind there is no need to consider the same.