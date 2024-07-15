SC issues notice on Omar Abdullah’s plea for divorce from his estranged wife

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice on former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order denying him a divorce from his estranged wife.

A bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah sought the response from Omar Abdullah’s estranged wife on his plea challenging the December 12, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea against a family court order denying him a divorce from his estranged wife.

Dismissing the plea against the family court order, the high court had said it found no infirmity in the family court order denying him a divorce.

The court described the allegation of cruelty by Omar Abdullah against his wife as vague as it noted that he failed to prove any act of cruelty, whether physical or mental, allegedly inflicted on him by his wife.

The family court at Delhi’s Patiala House Court complex dismissed his plea seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty on August 30, 2016. He had filed the plea in 2013.

They got married in September 1994 but have been living separately since 2009. The couple has two sons.