The Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and others for hate speeches which allegedly led to violence in the national capital.

On March 2, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde agreed to hear the plea filed by riots victims as well as activist Harsh Mander.

While agreeing to hear the plea of the Delhi violence victims, the apex court also observed that the courts are not equipped to handle pressure to control riots adding that the courts can’t stop anything and come in the scene after things have occurred.

“We will hear but you have to understand. The court comes on the scene after the incident has happened. We wish peace… we have limitations,” said the top court. It also noted that the media reports suggested as if courts are responsible.

The petition was mentioned for urgent listing by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the riot victims.

Gonsalves said that the Delhi High Court has deferred for four weeks the matters related to riots in the national capital despite the fact that people are still dying due to the recent violence.

As the high court adjourned the hearing till April 13, Gonsalves had requested for a closer date. “10 to 12 people are dying every day. A closer date would be appreciated,” he said.

Last Thursday, the Delhi High Court had given the Centre four weeks to file its response on the issue of filing FIRs against three BJP leaders — Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Verma and Anurag Thakur — for alleged hate speeches and inciting violence in the national capital.

Therefore, activist Harsh Mander took the matter to the apex court.

The violence started a day after BJP leader Kapil Mishra carried out a rally in Jaffrabad area on February 22 and gave a three-day ultimatum to the anti-CAA protesters in the area to clear. “Three days’ ultimatum for Delhi Police – clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won’t listen to you,” he declared. In a video of the speech, he can be seen making these incendiary comments even as a Delhi Police officer stands next to him.

At least 46 people have been killed so far as two more bodies were recovered days after violent clashes erupted between the supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last week. Over 200 people have been injured as rioters rampaged through parts of the northeast district of the national capital burning down shops and houses and attacking the residents.