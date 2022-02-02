SC to hear plea to defer medical PG entrance test on Feb 7

The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea on deferment of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test exam 2022 date on Monday, February 7. The plea seeking postponement of NEET PG 2022 was filed on Tuesday, January 25, and the case may be listed on February 7, according to the apex court website.

NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 12.

The plea filed by six MBBS graduates, through Dubey Law Chambers, seeks a direction to the National Board of Examination to defer the scheduled test until various requirements, such as completion of the mandatory internship period, set forth in the PG Regulations, are met by many aspirants.

One of the NEET PG regulations said that 30 beds of a hospital have to be assigned to one unit of students pursuing the PG course and now two students of two academic sessions will have to be accommodated in the same facility.

The petition raises a challenge to the violation of NEET PG Regulations, 2000, while admitting candidates for academic sessions in one session as there is an “explicit cap on the number of PG admissions to be done per year per unit”, a lawyer of the firm said.

Several hundred MBBS graduates, who did not do internships due to their duty in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, would be rendered ineligible from appearing in the NEET-PG test due to lack of mandatory internship duty that too without their fault, the plea said while seeking deferment of the test.