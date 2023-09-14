SC gets on board NJDG, access to real-time data available

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, on Thursday, announced that the Supreme Court of India is ‘onboard’ with the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), which will give access to real-time data on the pendency of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided forum wise.

Praising the announcement by the chief justice of India that the Supreme Court would come under the National Judicial Data Grid platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a “laudatory step by the Supreme Court and CJI DY Chandrachud Ji”.

The prime minister said, “Such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in our country.”

At the outset of the commencement of the court proceedings today, Chief Justice Chandrachud made an “important announcement” and said that the step was taken to bring transparency and accountability and the NJDG will aid in the tracking of the status of cases including the pendency of cases.

“It is a historic day. It is a unique platform that is developed by the NIC and the in-house team of the Supreme Court. Now, at the click of a button you can see real-time information on pendency of cases, year wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided forum wise,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said, making the announcement, which was welcomed by the senior lawyers present in the court.

The benefits of the NJDG portal include increased transparency, accountability, and responsibility, improved efficiency, increased coordination, informed decision-making, optimum deployment of resources and manpower, a single source of data and huge potential for high-quality research work.

CJI Chandrachud said that the onboarding of the Supreme Court data on the NJDG portal under the court’s ‘open data policy’ is a step “to bring transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.”

He further said that the entire database shall be periodically updated on the NJDG portal.

“The NJDG portal is a national repository of data relating to cases instituted, pending and disposed of by the courts across the length and breadth of the country. Now with a click of a button, one may access case-related information, statistics such as institution, pendency and disposal of cases, case types, year-wise break-up of the Supreme Court of India,” The CJI said while practically demonstrating the accessing of the data on the click of the mouse.

He also displayed the webpage and graphs on the NJDG relating to the data of the Supreme Court, saying, “At a glance, the webpage gives us the current year’s pendency of civil and criminal cases, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases. And registered cases are those which are still defects and defects are not cured by the lawyers yet.”

The NJDG-SCI portal can be accessed through the website of the Supreme Court of India by clicking on the tab button – https://njdg.ecourts.gov.in/scnjdg/

“With the Supreme Court of India onboarding the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) portal, the flagship project of the e-Courts project completes the full circle. Now we have all three tiers of the Indian judiciary on the NJDG portal. NJDG is recognized as a significant innovation under the ease of doing business initiative of the government of India,” said a statement issued by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, only data from high courts and district courts across the country were available on NJDG.

The statement said that for the year 2023 – the total pendency of registered cases is 64,854 and the total pendency of unregistered cases is 15,490. Cases instituted in the last month were 5,412 and cases disposed of in the last month were 5,033.