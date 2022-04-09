SC directs Kerala and TN govts to provide possible assistance for safety concerns of Mullaperiyar dam

The Supreme Court today directed the Kerala and Tamil Nadu government to extend whatever possible assistance they can provide, as required by the Supervisory Committee while pronouncing its order over the issue of the Supervisory Committee in the matter concerning the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice CT Ravikumar said, “The Supervisory Committee can also entertain the applications of the locals on the suggestions and threats on the dam safety issue and address the same in a time-bound manner.”

In addition to this, the bench further directed that the Chief Secretary of both the States will be responsible to make suggestions to the Supervisory Committee and to the advisory committee for the safety of the dam.

The bench added, “We hope that the competent authority will work towards the safety, whereas, clarified that this is only a temporary arrangement.”

The bench was hearing a writ petition highlighting the inaction of the Supervisory Committee appointed by the Supreme Court for taking care of material and safety aspects of Mullaperiyar Dam and urging the proper monitoring of the dam.