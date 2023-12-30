SC and ST people will now get pension from the age of 50: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced that Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) people of the state will now get pension from the age of 50 under the Universal Pension Scheme.

“At the same time, the money received as commission by ration dealers will also be increased soon,” Soren said while addressing people at a state level function organized at Morhabadi Ground in the capital Ranchi on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the state government.

The Chief Minister said that people have entrusted him with the responsibility of running the state and that his government is continuously trying to move the state forward with the cooperation of all.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that the journey of the last four years has been very challenging for the government formed under his leadership.

“When our government was formed, a global pandemic like Corona engulfed us. The war against Corona continued for 2 years. After getting some relief from this, we had to face drought,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Soren added, development work didn’t stop.

He further informed that avenues for appointments have opened in the state.

“Thousands of vacant posts in government departments have been filled. At the same time, the recruitment process is going on for more than 45 thousand posts. Whereas, offer letters have been given to more than 50 thousand youth in private institutions also. Our government has also made a law that it will be mandatory for all the institutions and companies in Jharkhand to give 75 percent jobs to the locals,” the CM said.

The chief minister also said that the youth who want to be self-employed are being provided capital under the Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme.

“Till now, more than 12 thousand youth are taking advantage of this scheme and starting their own business. He also said that the government is trying to ensure that everyone can stand on their feet. For this they will be given all facilities and assistance.”

He also emphasized his government’s efforts towards women empowerment and said that Rs 8000 crores have been given to the women associated with Sakhi Mandals to make them self-reliant.

The chief minister said that the grid sub-stations, transmission and distribution systems are being strengthened to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to the people of the state.

“Apart from this, there are some districts of the state where for electricity supply one has to get expensive electricity from DVC, but I assure you that in the next one and a half years, we will strengthen our electricity system so much that the dependence on DBC will be completely eliminated. It will end,” he announced.

Soren laid down his government’s plan to make Jharkhand self reliant by 2025, when the state celebrates its 25 years of creation.

“Jharkhand will become 25 years old in the year 2025. We have set a target that in the next two years, we will make Jharkhand so powerful that it will progress on its own and there will be no need to take help from anyone. Your cooperation is very important in this,” he added.