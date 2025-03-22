CUET PG 2025: Registration closing soon – Here’s how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is wrapping up the registration process for CUET PG 2025. If you’re planning to take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions, you have until March 22, 2025, at 11:50 PM to submit your application.

Important dates to remember

– Registration Deadline: March 22, 2025

– Last Date for Fee Payment: March 23, 2025

– Correction Window: March 24 – March 26, 2025

– Exam Dates: May 8 – June 1, 2025

Who can apply?

– Students who have passed Class 12 or are appearing for the exam in 2025 are eligible.

– There is no age limit, but applicants must meet the specific age requirements of the university or institution they are applying to.

Exam pattern & structure

– Subjects: The exam covers 37 subjects.

– Languages: Available in 13 Indian languages.

– Duration: Each test paper lasts 60 minutes.

– Shifts: The exam will be held in multiple shifts based on the number of candidates and subject combinations.

How to apply for CUET PG 2025?

1. Go to the official NTA CUET website: cuet (dot) nta (dot) nic (dot) in

2. Click on the registration link and create an account.

3. Log in and fill out the application form.

4. Pay the application fee online via Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, or UPI.

5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Application fee

– General Category: ₹1000 (for 3 subjects)

– OBC (NCL) / EWS: ₹900

– SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹800

– International Applicants: ₹4500

With the deadline approaching fast, make sure to complete your registration on time. For more details, visit the official CUET PG website.