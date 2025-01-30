Logo

# India

Satheesan rejects IUML leader’s ‘men, women not equal’ statement

Statesman News Service | THIRUVANANTHAPURAM | January 30, 2025 7:57 pm

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan [ File Photo/ANI]

Opposition leader in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan on Thursday distanced himself from the remarks made by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state general secretary P M A Salam regarding gender equality.

Speaking to  media persons  in Malappuram, Satheesan  rejected Salam’s claim that  gender equality was a misbelief and anyone claiming that is only closing their eyes to make it dark. He said that it may probably  be Salam’s  personal view, and he is entitled to express his personal views.

“It was probably his personal view. We do not agree with his stand. That is not our stand. We stand for gender justice. We believe women and men are equal. There is no compromise on that,” Satheesan said.

Congress-ally Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) state general secretary P M A Salam has sparked a controversy  on Wednesday by stating that  gender equality was a misbelief, and that men and women are not equal. He also said that the world has not accepted that they are equal.

Speaking to media persons in Malappuram on Wednesday, Salam said women and men are not equal and anyone claiming that is only closing their eyes to make it dark. He said  the Muslim League stands  for gender justice and not for  gender equality. Isn’t there a separate seat on the bus, or do we even sit on the same bench in school? Isn’t it different? Isn’t all this because both are different, PMA Salam asked.

 “Gender equality is not the policy of the  Muslim  League. Gender justice is  our policy,”  Salam said and  asked .”Can it be said that men and women are equal in every way?.” Has the world accepted that?. Why do we have separate competitions for men and women in the Olympics, isn’t it because they are different?,” he  further asked.

Some people are raising this argument to gain applause in the society. The Muslim League has a clear policy in this regard. Women need social justice. Women and men need equal justice, but they are not equal.

 The IUML is a major constituent in the  Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

