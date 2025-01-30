Satheesan rejects IUML leader’s ‘men, women not equal’ statement

Opposition leader in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan on Thursday distanced himself from the remarks made by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state general secretary P M A Salam regarding gender equality.

Speaking to media persons in Malappuram, Satheesan rejected Salam’s claim that gender equality was a misbelief and anyone claiming that is only closing their eyes to make it dark. He said that it may probably be Salam’s personal view, and he is entitled to express his personal views.

“It was probably his personal view. We do not agree with his stand. That is not our stand. We stand for gender justice. We believe women and men are equal. There is no compromise on that,” Satheesan said.

Congress-ally Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) state general secretary P M A Salam has sparked a controversy on Wednesday by stating that gender equality was a misbelief, and that men and women are not equal. He also said that the world has not accepted that they are equal.

Speaking to media persons in Malappuram on Wednesday, Salam said women and men are not equal and anyone claiming that is only closing their eyes to make it dark. He said the Muslim League stands for gender justice and not for gender equality. Isn’t there a separate seat on the bus, or do we even sit on the same bench in school? Isn’t it different? Isn’t all this because both are different, PMA Salam asked.

“Gender equality is not the policy of the Muslim League. Gender justice is our policy,” Salam said and asked .”Can it be said that men and women are equal in every way?.” Has the world accepted that?. Why do we have separate competitions for men and women in the Olympics, isn’t it because they are different?,” he further asked.

Some people are raising this argument to gain applause in the society. The Muslim League has a clear policy in this regard. Women need social justice. Women and men need equal justice, but they are not equal.

The IUML is a major constituent in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.