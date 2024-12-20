Sarma accuses Cong of inciting violence in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress leaders of attempting to provoke unrest in Guwahati by orchestrating incident to gain political mileage.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that prominent Congress figures like Bhupen Borah and Ripun Bora are engaged in a “competition to outshine each other” through actions that risk public safety.

“Once an incident occurs, the bullet does not discriminate—it can harm anyone. Since yesterday, they have been attempting to demonstrate in different areas and damage public property. Political parties should channel their protests through ballot boxes, not through acts of vandalism,” the CM remarked, highlighting the risks such provocations pose to BJP and Congress workers alike.

The allegations come amidst rising political tensions in Assam, with both ruling and opposition parties accusing each other of exploiting sensitive issues for electoral gains. Sarma’s claims follow a series of protests organized by the Congress in response to what they term as the BJP government’s failure to address key issues in the state, including inflation and unemployment. Congress leaders have also been critical of the BJP for allegedly stifling dissent and using administrative machinery to suppress opposition voices.

The CM assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any escalation of violence. He urged all political entities to exercise restraint and focus on resolving conflicts democratically, emphasizing the need to prioritize public safety over political ambitions.