Punjab becomes India’s first state to implement sign language in Assembly

Punjab has become the first state in India to introduce sign language in its Legislative Assembly to facilitate persons with disabilities.

Sharing this information, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said on Wednesday that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has taken this unique initiative to address the concerns of persons with disabilities.

Dr Kaur highlighted that under Section 40 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, it is essential to make communication systems accessible to ensure that individuals with disabilities are aware of their human rights. In line with this, the Punjab Legislative Assembly will also broadcast the Governor’s address, Budget Session, and other important discussions in sign language.

The cabinet minister further said that she had recommended this initiative through a semi-official letter to the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, which has now been accepted. She emphasized that this step would significantly contribute to making legislative proceedings fully accessible to individuals who are unable to speak or hear.

Dr Kaur also recalled that, for the first time, Punjab celebrated International Sign Language Day in September 2024 to promote inclusivity for persons with disabilities. She urged the Assembly administration to implement this initiative at the earliest, ensuring that legislative proceedings are available in sign language.