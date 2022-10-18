“Saput Kaput ho sakta hai lekin mata kumata nahi ho sakti…”: Baghel on Italia’s remarks against PM Modi’s motherCondemning Gujarat AAP President Gopal Italia’s casteist remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that a mother can never be selfish even if her son turns out to be one. “Mata Kabhi kumata nahi hoti beta hota hai. Saput Kaput ho sakta hai lekin mata kumata nahi ho sakti (a son can be a selfish but a mother can neve be),” Baghel said in his remarks on Italia.

“Gopal Italia made casteist remarks that Gujarat and the country will not tolerate. He commented about PM Modi’s mother. Mother is a mother whosoever’s mother she is. She is 100 years old and has nothing to do with politics. The Congress party condemns this,” said Baghel.

Last week, a video of Italia had gone viral in which he is purportedly heard asking the women not to visit the temples and ‘kathas’ (sermons by Hindu priests) as they are “hubs of exploitation”. This comes days after he allegedly made a casteist remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in yet another viral video.

Italia was detained by the Delhi Police after he was summoned by the National Commission of Women (NCW) on Thursday.

The NCW chief summoned Italia over a controversial video, in which he purportedly used derogatory language against PM Modi.

Baghel further claimed that AAP is the ‘B’ team of BJP and they go to Gujarat, Goa and Uttarakhand to defeat Congress adding that whatever they say but that is their goal.

“They say where is Congress? Congress is in the entire country. AAP is not the Aam Aadmi Party but ‘Khaas Aadmi Party’. They may wear loose-fitting kurta pants but they are Khaas Aadmi Party and BJP’s B team,” CM said.