Sant Ravidas emphasised ‘karma’ & spiritual purification: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of Karma while addressing a programme at Ravidas Mandir here, on the 648th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Satguru Ravidas Ji Maharaj on Wednesday.

The CM paid floral tributes to the revered saint’s statue and highlighted his teachings on spiritual purity and dedication to work.

CM Adityanath stated that Satguru Ravidas attained the pinnacle of success through the practice of Karma, “He gave importance to karma. Our scriptures also emphasise the significance of performing one’s duty. The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita states: ‘Karmanyevadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana’ — one must focus on action, not its rewards. Similarly, karma determines one’s destiny,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister further said that India can only achieve its vision of becoming a developed nation by prioritising work. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ‘Karma Sadhana’ over the past 11 years for elevating India to the ranks of global leaders.

The Chief Minister shared an anecdote about Sant Ravidas in Kashi, emphasising the power of spiritual purity. When invited to bathe in the Ganga, Ravidas, busy stitching shoes, asked a saintly associate to offer one anna on his behalf. During the offering, Maa Ganga miraculously accepted Ravidas’s coin but not the saint’s. Shocked, the saint asked Ravidas about this, to which he replied, “If the mind is pure, then Ganga is in the pot.” His words highlighted that true spirituality lies in purity of heart and dedication to karma.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, describing it as a deeply spiritual occasion. “Since January 13, more than 47 crore devotees have taken a sacred dip in the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati confluence. This spiritual journey will continue until February 26, with millions more expected to participate in the coming days,” he stated.

CM Adityanath stated that in line with PM Modi’s vision, the BJP-led double-engine government has transformed Shri Govardhan, the birthplace of Sadguru Ravidas in Kashi.

He highlighted major infrastructure improvements, including the construction of a grand statue, a public park, and a passenger rest house, along with the expansion of road connectivity from a single-lane to a four-lane highway.

“Before 2017, there were no proper facilities. Today, over 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees can sit together in the park. We have also renovated the sacred sites of Maharishi Valmiki and Sant Tulsidas and are planning to introduce a ropeway system,” he added.

The Chief Minister assured the temple committee that the state government is committed to renovating the Jafar Khera temple. “The government has already sanctioned Rs 1.06 crore for this project. There will be no shortage of funds and all necessary support for the beautification of the temple and other sites associated with Sant Ravidas Ji will be provided,” he affirmed.