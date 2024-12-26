Sanjay Singh files complaint with ED over Parvesh’s cash distribution

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday filed a complaint with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) against former BJP MP Parvesh Verma and others, alleging that they distributed cash under the guise of a welfare scheme to the innocent persons at the ex- MP’s residence in New Delhi assembly constituency.

On Thursday, he visited the ED’s office here and submitted the complaint against Verma, a day after CM Atishi had alleged that Verma distributed cash to the women in New Delhi assembly constituency ahead of the legislative assembly polls. He has sought a PMLA probe, alleging that the money was part of proceeds of crime which was present at the former MP’s residence.

After filing his complaint when he was leaving the federal anti- money laundering agency’s office, Singh said that they have just received the complaint. He added that no official has assured of any action, and said that he was not sure of what the agency would do in this regard, but said his complaint has been officially received, as he was given the ‘official receiving’ of the same.

According to sources, the complaint was based on media reports, claiming that the BJP leader and other persons allegedly offered cash to voters in the New Delhi area, and gain undue influence by way of a false document.

The AAP leader, in his complaint to the anti- money laundering agency, has alleged that the BJP leader and some other persons are in possession of huge amount of unaccounted cash, claiming that there could be no source other than suspected criminal activities from where the large amount of money could have been raised.

He also alleged that the BJP leader, who is a former MP, had abused his position to generate the cash illegally. He also reasoned that had the scheme been genuine, the money could have been credited to the bank account of the beneficiaries, rather than distributed in cash.