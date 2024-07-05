Sanjay Singh appointed Chairperson of AAP Parliamentary Party

Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been appointed the chairperson of the AAP Parliamentary Party.

“MP Sanjay Singh has emerged as the voice of the people. Today his image in Parliament is known as the staunch vocal voice of the Opposition. Expressing gratitude to AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP MP embraced his new role, reaffirming his commitment to being the voice of the people,” the AAP said.

The Aam Aadmi Party officially informed the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha regarding Sanjay Singh’s appointment in a letter. Following this new responsibility, MP Sanjay Singh has expressed his gratitude to CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In a post on X in Hindi on Friday, the AAP MP said, “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always given me the opportunity to raise my voice from the streets to the Parliament. I will fulfil the responsibility of the party’s parliamentary group chairperson with utmost dedication. I am deeply grateful to Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Previously, MP Sanjay Singh served as the Leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha during his first term. He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha and took his oath as a member on March 19, 2024. Currently, the AAP is the fourth largest party in the Rajya Sabha with 10 MPs, and it has 3 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

“Under the leadership of AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP has emerged as a national party within just 10 years, successfully expanding its political presence across the country with strong public support,” the party said.

“MP Sanjay Singh is known as the voice of the people. He began his career as a dedicated public servant and today is recognized as one of the most staunch outspoken voices of the opposition in Parliament. Since first becoming a Rajya Sabha MP in 2018, he has consistently challenged the central government on numerous issues, establishing himself as one of the most vocal opposition leaders in the country,” the party added.