Sanjay Raut convicted in defamation case filed by BJP leader’s wife; sentenced to 15 days in jail

A local court in Mumbai Thursday convicted firebrand Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in a defamation case and sentenced him to 15 days in jail. He was convicted under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on Mr Raut in the case.

The case against the Shivaji Sena (UBT) leader was filed by Medha Kirit Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

The case pertains to the allegations of corruption made by Mr Raut against Kirit Somaiya and his wife.

Raut had alleged that the husband-wife duo was involved in a Rs 100 crore scam linked to construction and management of public toilets under the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Ms Somaiya had termed his allegations “baseless and defamatory” and filed a case against him. In her complaint, she had said that the remarks of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader damaged her reputation and that of her husband’s among the masses.