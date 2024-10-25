Hyd court warns Congress minister over defamation

Rebuking Congress minister Konda Surekha, Hyderabad City Civil Court directed her to refrain from making any more defamatory statements against BRS working president KT Rama Rao. The court also ordered the removal of the remarks she had made against Rao in media, social media platforms and channels.

Rao had filed a defamation case worth Rs 100 crore after she made certain statements against him. Her statements had been widely condemned by the Telugu film industry as well. Surekha is also facing another case filed by actor Nagarjuna.

Rao had highlighted this was not the first time the minister had made such allegations and that she had been pulled up by the Election Commission for such accusations. The court criticised the minister’s comment and directed her not to make any further defamatory statements about Rao. It directed the removal of all articles and videos from the public domain.

A statement from the BRS leader’s office said, “This marks the first time a court has expressed such strong disapproval in a defamation case involving someone at the ministerial level. In the past, Konda Surekha has made similar remarks which the election Commission had sharply criticised. Despite this there has been no change in minister Surekha’s approach.

”KTR has previously clarified that he will not tolerate any allegations that damage his character and has issued warnings to anyone attempting to make such statements about him. The court’s latest comments have strengthened KTR’s position in the case.”