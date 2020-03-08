Union Minister of Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the central government would make it mandatory for sanitary napkin companies to provide bio-degradable disposal bags from January 2021.

Speaking on the occasion of International Women’s Day at an event in Pune, he said, “I have observed that despite repeated appeal to sanitary pad manufacturers, they are still not providing bio degradable disposal bags. From January, 2021, the Union government will make such bags mandatory.”

Union Minister’s speech was attended by waste collectors, who he referred to as “swachhta sevaks.” These waste collectors handle the garbage and waste with bare hands and are most vulnerable to diseases and infections.

Javadekar said cleanliness norms in force in municipal areas will now be applicable to villages having a population of more than 3,000.