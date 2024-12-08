Kerala govt failed to utilise Central funds for Wayanad’s rehabilitation

Former Union minister and BJP Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar, on Sunday, accused the Kerala government of failure to utilise the Central funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the rehabilitation of the Wayanad landslide survivors.

He said the Narendra Modi Government provided sufficient funds to Kerala through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Despite this, fake propaganda is carried out against the union government, he said

“The Pinarayi Vijayan government is sitting on available funds and blames the Centre,” Javadekar said in a post on X.

The BJP leader further said that the Centre has allocated over Rs 500 crore for this purpose through SDRF, which already has a balance of approximately Rs 700 crore.

“The state government has failed to utilise the Rs 700 crore in the calamity fund. People the world over have donated to the CM Relief fund. This is also not used. This is the hypocrisy of LDF and UDF, and their fake propaganda has been exposed,” Javadekar said.

Commenting on criticism by the Kerala High Court on Saturday against the state government over the Wayanad rehabilitation, Javadekar said the falsehood of the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF were exposed in the court.

The Kerala High Court on Saturday came down heavily on the LDF government in Kerala for its failure to provide clarity on the utilisation of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

A division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Muhammed Nias CP reprimanded the state government for failing to clarify how much money is remaining in the State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF) to meet ongoing disaster relief efforts in landslide-hit Wayanad.