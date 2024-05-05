Sand mafia runs over ASI by truck in MP; driver, accomplice held

Sand mafia killed an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Police by brazenly running a tractor, ferrying illegally mined sand, over him in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh late night on 4 May.

According to police officials, the deceased, ASI Mahendra Prasad Bagri, along with another ASI and a constable, was trying to stop the tractor carrying illegally-mined sand near the Badoli helipad under Beohari police station limit at around 11.30 pm.

However, instead of stopping, the tractor driver crushed the ASI under the tractor’s wheels before trying to speed away. While the ASI died on the spot, the tractor lost balance and overturned some distance away. However, the tractor driver and his accomplices managed to flee the spot.

Advertisement

According to Shahdol ADG D C Sagar, the police later arrested the driver and another accused.

The driver has been identified as Vijay alias Raj Rawat Kol and the other accused as Ashutosh Singh alias Chotu. Tractor owner Surendra Singh is absconding and a reward of Rs 30,000 has been announced on his head.

The police have registered a case of murder against the accused and further investigations are on in the matter.

On Sunday, officials of the police and district administration reached the houses of the two accused, Raj Rawat Kol and Surendra Singh. The district administration demolished the houses of both the accused with the help of bulldozers.