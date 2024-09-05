Sanatan is only religion, threat to it endangers humanity: CM Yogi in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, reiterated that Sanatan Dharma is the singular true religion, emphasising that any threat to it poses a danger to humanity as a whole.

He further noted that if Sanatan Dharma remains on a path of safety and prosperity, it would pave the way for the betterment of global humanity.

Addressing the Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Veda Award-2024 ceremony hosted by the Singhal Foundation in Ayodhya, the chief minister praised Ashok Singhal’s contributions to Sanatan Dharma as a preacher of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He said the revered Ashok Singhal ji had taken an engineering degree from the Kashi Hindu University, but his life was dedicated to Sanatan Dharma. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and Ashok Singhal were complementary to each other.”

He added, “The impact of his contributions to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement was evident on January 22, 2024, when the most significant event of this century took place. On that day, Lord Shri Ramlala was enthroned in the magnificent temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own hands. When dedication is genuine, the results follow.”

Yogi emphasised that Ramlala’s enthronement in Ayodhya marks the end of slavery in India.

He remarked further: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a vision of a developed India. It is each person’s responsibility to prioritize their civic duties over their rights for the betterment of the country and Sanatan Dharma.”

Furthermore, CM Yogi praised Singhal’s unparalleled efforts for the upliftment of the untouchables, noting that the Veda Vidyalaya and Ekal Vidyalaya he established were integral to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He emphasized that the Vedas represent the fundamental origin of all global religions, and Ashok Singhal had truly embodied this significance in his life.

CM Yogi also mentioned that Sundar Yadav, a cow protector, was murdered by cow smugglers in Azamgarh, and the subsequent movement led by Ashok Singhal resulted in the arrest of Yadav’s killers.

Yogi stated that India’s prestige is deeply rooted in Sanskrit and its cultural heritage, which represent the soul of both India and potentially the world. He remarked that today, the world looks to India with hope for peace, security, and harmony. In times of global incidents, international attention turns to India’s leadership.

CM Yogi asserted that discussions about peace, harmony, happiness, and prosperity will inevitably direct the world’s focus toward India’s Gurukuls, positioning India as a leader in these ideals.

Meanwhile, the Life Time Achievement Award was presented to Veda Murti, Senior Brahmarshi Vishnu Patal Subramaniam, and Acharya Gopal Chandra Mishra of the Vedic Unnayan Sansthan in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh, who received a prize of seven lakhs, along with a medal and certificate, for their outstanding Veda Vidyalaya. Adarsh Vedadhyapak Vice Chancellor R. Chandramouli Shruti of Tamil Nadu was awarded five lakhs, a medal, and a certificate. Uttam Veda Vidyarthi Narayan Lal Sharma from Rajasthan was honored with three lakhs, a medal, and a certificate.