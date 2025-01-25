Sanatan Dharma is a majestic banyan tree, not shrubs or bushes: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described the Mahakumbh as the biggest event in the world that symbolises unity. Emphasising the significance of Sanatan Dharma, he likened it to a banyan tree. “Sanatan Dharma is like a vast and majestic banyan tree. It should never be compared to mere shrubs or bushes,” he stated.

During his visit to Prayagraj on Saturday, the CM attended an event organised by the All-India Avadhoot Bhes Barah Panth-Yogi Mahasabha. He said, “While the world may have different sects and forms of worship, there is only one true religion — Sanatan Dharma — which is the essence of humanity. In India, all forms of worship, though linked to various sects and traditions, are deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma, sharing a common goal.”

Referring to the ongoing Mahakumbh, CM Yogi said, “This sacred event is an opportunity to deliver a unified message to the world. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi often says, the message of Mahakumbh is that unity ensures the nation remains unbroken.”

He further highlighted the importance of national security, saying, “If India is safe, we are all safe. If India faces a crisis, it will impact Sanatan Dharma, and no sect or tradition within the country will feel secure. To prevent such a situation, spreading the message of unity is essential.”

In his address, the CM expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the Mahakumbh celebrations. He praised the immense devotion of crores of devotees who took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers during the auspicious days of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti. He noted that the positive comments from these devotees have opened the eyes of the world.

The Chief Minister also reiterated PM Narendra Modi’s vision, saying, “This is India’s century. For India to reach new heights in every field, representatives from all sectors must fulfil their duties with honesty and dedication. While politicians serve in their realm, the army secures the borders, and our revered saints contribute to the religious world.”

CM Yogi highlighted that Sanatan Dharma spread across the world not through force, but through goodwill and positive actions. He pointed out that in Southeast Asia, wherever Sanatan Dharma reached, it attracted people through its values and ideals, and many nations proudly embraced the traditions of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Buddha.

He mentioned that in every corner of the world, India’s influence can be seen in some form. “We have emerged from an era of darkness and are now moving forward,” he said.

CM Yogi spoke with great pride about the ongoing Mahakumbh, describing it as an event that is being celebrated with immense devotion. He stated that crores of devotees have gathered at the Triveni Sangam, with two crore people present at the event as of today. “The roads are completely blocked, and this will continue. In the last 10 days, more than 10 crore devotees have taken the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam, and in the next 35 days, the number is expected to reach 45 crore,” he said.

He highlighted the extraordinary scale of the event, stating that no other country in the world can invite 45 crore people to an interim city and send out a message of unity. “There is no country where no one has to go hungry. In any akhada or camp here, people will receive food, blessings, and prasadam,” he added.

The Chief Minister emphasised the power of Sanatan Dharma, saying, “Here, no one asks about caste, sect, or religion. The only thing that matters is faith. People are nt worried about where to stay, where to sleep, or what to eat. They simply pick up their bags and come here. This is the strength of Sanatan Dharma and our revered saints.”

The CM acknowledged the positive atmosphere surrounding the Mahakumbh but also warned of the challenges that lie ahead. He emphasised the importance of maintaining unity within the country and society, urging everyone to resist attempts to divide through language or other means.

“We must not let anyone’s conspiracy disturb the unity of our society,” he stated. He also urged people to refrain from making negative comments at any level.

CM Yogi highlighted the significance of this moment, noting the grand Mahakumbh at the beginning of 2025 and the completion of the Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi after 500 years of anticipation.

He recalled the 2019 Kumbh, where the resolution to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was taken by the saints. “Our goal is to spread the message of unity to the entire world. By creating awareness and uniting society, we can build a stronger nation,” he said.

He also emphasised that as society grows stronger, no power in the world will be able to challenge the unity and integrity of the nation.

CM Yogi honoured several revered saints and spiritual leaders from various pilgrimage sites, including Juna Peethadhishwar Avadheshanand Giri Maharaj, Paramatmanand Maharaj, and Nirmalanand Maharaj. He presented them with shawls and idols of Gorakhnath Ji. The CM also extended his respect to other saints such as Satu Baba, Sudarshanacharya Maharaj, Swami Dheerendra, Swami Jitendranath, Ramanujacharya, Shridharacharya, Shernath Maharaj, Umesh Nath Maharaj, Krishnanath Maharaj, Samudranath Maharaj, Sankhyanath Maharaj, Ramnath Maharaj, Somvarnath Maharaj, and Mithileshnath Maharaj.