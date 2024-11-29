Sambhal mosque controversy set to get calm after SC’s intervention

The controversy leading to survey of Shahi Jama Masjid and violence on Sunday in which 4 youths were killed, may see an end after the intervention of the Supreme Court on Friday.

On the other hand the Friday prayers passed off peacefully while the survey report could not be presented in the court and Advocate Commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav has sought more time from the court.

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday last night had set up a 3-member Judicial Commission headed by retired High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora to probe the Sambhal violence.

The Commission will submit its report in 2 months time.

The other members of the Commission include Amit Mohan Prasad, a retired IAS officer, and Arvind Kumar Jain, a retired IPS officer.

Giving important instructions on Sambhal violence, the Supreme Court has asked the lower court not to hear the Jama Masjid case. The Court has also asked the petitioner to go to the High Court and said that now any action can be taken only on the instructions of the High Court.

The mosque committee had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the lower court’s decision to conduct a survey of the mosque. The bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked the petitioners to approach the Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court directed the High Court to hear the petition within three days after the petition was filed.

On the other hand, Friday prayers were offered peacefully at Shahi Jama Masjid on Friday. A large number of people reached the mosque. Security arrangements remained tight during the Namaz and the police administration was fully deployed.

Moradabad Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh said that people have offered namaz peacefully. Everyone maintained peace and no untoward incident occurred.

Namazis said that we offered namaz with great peace. Due to the tight security arrangements, we did not face any problems, and everything went smoothly.

The case related to Jama Masjid was heard in Chandausi Civil Court on Friday morning but rhe survey report was not presented in the court.

Advocate Commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav said that the report could not be prepared due to the violence that took place during the survey on November 24.

The court has fixed the next hearing of this case on January 8.

However lawyer of Shahi Jama Masjid Committee has asked the court for copies of all the files related to this case. The lawyer said that the court has accepted this request. He also clarified that now there will be no further survey of the mosque.

After the order of the lower court on November 19 last, the survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid was conducted by the Advocate Commissioner. It was during this survey that violence broke out in Sambhal on Sunday last, in which four people were killed.

In view of the situation, the Supreme Court has also directed to keep the report of the Advocate Commissioner in a sealed envelope and not to release it.

The Supreme Court has instructed the Uttar Pradesh administration to maintain an atmosphere of peace and harmony. The court also directed the administration to establish harmony by forming a peace committee.

In fact, the Hindu side filed a petition in the trial court claiming that the Jama Masjid of Sambhal was built by demolishing a temple.

The Hindu side says that earlier there was a Harihar temple here, which was demolished by the Mughal emperor Babar in the year 1526 and a mosque was built there, which is today known as Jama Masjid of Sambhal.

On this petition, the trial court had ordered the survey of the mosque by the Advocate Commissioner on November 19. During this survey, violence broke out in Sambhal on 24 November, in which four people lost their lives.