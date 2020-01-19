The Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) has organised ‘SAKSHAM Cycle Rally’ in 200 cities across India on Sunday as a part of the awareness campaign ‘Conserve Fuel, Save Future’.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Group General Manager Om Prakash Singh said the PCRA, a non-profit body under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas has organised the rally in 200 cities.

“With a theme of ‘Conserve Fuel, Save Future’, such awareness campaign are being organised across the country every year. In Tripura, the cycle rally was flagged-off by the state Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma in presence of two other members of the Parliament — Pratima Bhoumik and Rebati Tripura and a host of legislators and dignitaries,” Singh said.

In the rally which began on Sunday morning, several thousand people, especially young boys and girls took part in the rally.