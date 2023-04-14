SAIRAM felicitates volunteers and donors

So Am I Foundation, in collaboration with Sayumbhu Social Foundation and Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, felicitated volunteers and donors who rendered assistance at medicals for 120 days at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) Bhubaneswar.

S.K. Priyadarshi, IPS ,Commissioner of Police inaugurated the Livelihood Training Programme for the deprived women of the slums under the “Bastiku Chala Abhiyan”.

P.K. Mohanty, former Chief Secretary said ,”Under the SAIRAM Initiative, we are planning to provide assistance to make the patients & attendants a little comfortable as they wait long under the sky for their turn, with the few facilities at AIIMS & Capital Hospital campus like Tented Night Shelter for 200 people up to March end; few Biodegradable Toilets (2nd phase); Chairs to patients/attendants standing in the queue for registration and Snacks in the early morning”. “We are trying to setup50/60 bedded accommodation facilities with nominal charge near AIIMS in the 2 n d phase”, he added.