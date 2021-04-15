The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar has taken strong exception to the prevailing ‘VIP culture’ in government hospitals and alleged that doctors are summoned to politicians’ homes for testing and treatment amidst the global pandemic.

In a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to end this ‘unhealthy’ practice, the RDA of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar stated that priority is being given to politicians and party workers while there were no facilities for doctors even after they tested positive.

“We, the doctors, have been at the forefront risking our lives in the line of duty. However, what we receive in return, is standing in long queues for testing, no bed or ICU is available when we or our family members test positive”, the letter stated.

Furthermore, all life support/ ICU facilities are being provided or reserved for the VIPs, politicians, and their party workers, some of which are unnecessary and can be treated with home isolation only, it said.

“We strongly oppose this VIP culture and preference being awarded to politicians, bureaucrats, political workers, etc. during the pandemic. This is an insult to the frontline workers and encourages a trend of an unhealthy professional environment. We, therefore, request you to kindly look into this matter and do the needful”, RDA concluded in the petition addressed to the PM.

Cong candidate Ajit Mangaraj dies of Covid Congress candidate for Pipili

Assembly seat bypoll Ajit Mangaraj passed away today. He was infected with coronavirus and admitted to a private hospital here since 7 April.

Scheduled for 17 April, the election process has been stopped. State chief election commission office here said that a report from the district returning officer is awaited. It will be sent to the ECI and an official decision on deferment or a revised date will be announced.

A popular social worker and amiable person, Mangaraj, 52, was campaigning till 6 April when he got infected.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and a host of other leaders condoled Mangaraj’s death.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of BJD heavyweight MLA Pradip Maharathy.