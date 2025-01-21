Saif Ali Khan gets discharged from Lilavati Hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday reached his residence at Satguru Sharan apartment complex in Bandra West after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital.

The Mumbai police recorded the actor’s statement about the attack on him at his residence, five days ago.

Advertisement

While the actor returned to his residence in a car, a large number of people including his fans and media persons gathered outside his residence, where he was stabbed by an intruder five days ago.

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, his wife Kareena Kapoor had reached the Lilavati Hospital to accompany him home after his discharge. She was accompanied by security and police personnel.

A panel of four doctors who cleared the actor’s discharge has recommended that he must continue resting for several more days to ensure a full recovery. The medical panel said that while he is able to walk and talk, his complete recovery and healing will take about a month, especially the area on his back where he was stabbed. A portion of the knife with which he had been stabbed by his attacker had broken inside and got lodged in his body, before he underwent surgery to get it removed.

The actor also underwent cosmetic surgery on the affected region, and it will take about a month for it to heal completely, according to the medical panel.

The medical panel of doctors which allowed his discharge has advised the actor to avoid lifting heavy weights, going to the gymnasium for workouts, or returning to film shoots, underlining the need for complete rest.

The actor has also been told to stick to a list of medications which has been prescribed by the Lilavati Hospital medical team.

Khan will need to undergo regular check-ups with a general surgery physician to monitor the healing progress of his wound, the Lilavati Hospital medical panel has recommended.

After his recovery, the actor and his wife Kareena Kapoor have decided to move back to their previous residence at Fortune Heights in Bandra West along with their children, Taimur and Jeh.

The relocation to Fortune Heights is intended to enable a more secure environment for the family during the actor’s recovery process. The relocation will be supported by enhanced security measures, including 24/7 surveillance by the Mumbai police.