For the coronavirus affected people, two prominent temple trusts in Maharashtra on Friday donated Rs 51 crore and Rs 2 crore to the government for various kinds of relief work, officials said.

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi (Ahmednagar) announced a donation of Rs 51 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), its CEO Arun Dongre said.

SSST is already providing free food to all patients and their relatives at the Shri Sainath Hospital, Shirdi Orphanages, old age homes, a school for deaf and dumb, destitute and needy, police personnel and others through the Shri Sai Prasadalaya, he said.

The Devasthan Management Committee, Kolhapur has also announced a donation of Rs 2 crore through the famed Mahalaxmi Temple. The committee administers a chain of other temples as well.

“An amount of Rs 1.50 crore has been given to the CMRF, while Rs 50 lakh will go to the Collector for enhancing various medical facilities in the district to tackle Coronavirus,” Shivaji Salvi, Trust’s Assistant Secretary said.

Maharashtra is facing the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country till now.