Sadhus and monks of Juna Akhara enter Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh in royal style

Making a grand entry for next year’s Maha Kumbh, the saints and sages of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara arrived in the city on Sunday in royal style for the festival to be held on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj.

The sages and saints of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, the largest Hindu Akhara, entered the Sangam city under the leadership of Mahant Hari Giri, the international patron of Juna Akhara.

All the saints and sages arrived riding well-equipped carriages, horses, and chariots. Their journey was warmly welcomed by the people throughout the city.

Advertisement

Well-equipped chariots, horses, and carts were included in the city entry procession that started from Ramapur in Andawa. Saints were welcomed at every place. A large number of foreign saints also participated in the event.

Under the direction of Shri Mahant Hari Giri, International Patron of Juna Akhara and General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the city entry journey started from Ramapur and culminated at Shri Maujgiri Shri Panch Dashnam.

Saints participated in the city entry procession of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara. Sages and saints joined the procession aboard chariots, accompanied by drums and musical instruments.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Gujarat Peethadhishwar Mahendranand Giri Maharaj, National Secretary of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara Mahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj, International Chairman of Juna Akhara Mahant Prem Giri Maharaj, former Chairman Mahant Uma Bharti Maharaj, Mahant Prithvi Giri Maharaj, Mahant Kedarpuri Maharaj, Mahant Siddheshwar Yati Maharaj, Mahant Prem Bharti Maharaj, Mahant Shanti Giri Maharaj, Mahant Ram Giri Maharaj, Mahant Siddheshwar Giri Maharaj, Mahant Dhananjay Giri Maharaj, Mahant Mukund Puri Maharaj, Mahant Shailendra Giri Maharaj, Mahant Mahesh Puri Maharaj, and others were present in the religious procession.

The first main bathing day of the Maha Kumbh is Makarsankranti, which falls on January 13.