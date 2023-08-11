The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave a nod to Sadak Surakhya Force (road safety force) proposed to be constituted to keep a check on drunk driving and over speeding in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said here that the Cabinet gave its consent to launch this force as part of an effort to achieve road safety in the state covering 5,500 kilometres (km) and national highways.

“The Cabinet opined that Punjab has witnessed a significant increase in traffic and road infrastructure over the past few decades. The state has a 72,078 kms long road network including the national and state Highways which constitute 5.64 per cent (4,025 kms) of the same,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Cabinet noted with concern the fact that 65 per cent of road fatalities take place on the national and state highways and that in the year 2021, 4,476 lives were lost in 580 road accidents.

“Most of these fatal accidents take place between 6 pm to 12 pm, when the presence of police on these roads is minimal. As per the decision of the Cabinet, highway patrol routes have been identified based on the past years’ road accidents trends,” he added.

As many as 144 patrolling vehicles fitted with specialised equipment to check drunken driving and over speeding will be deployed on these routes, each covering a distance of 30 kilometres.

A fund of Rs 30 crore is allocated for the purchase of vehicles and equipment installed in them. Around 5,000 police personnel will be deputed in Sadak Suraksha Force. Around 1,200 to 1,500 of them will be immediately made available for the force from the new recruits.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet gave its consent to set up a martyrs’ memorial in a leading park of every district. This memorial will have the names of the martyrs and great freedom fathers, from that respective district, who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle so that their enormous contribution could inspire younger generations about selfless service towards the country and its people.