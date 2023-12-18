Sad to see politics being done on Parl security breach issue: Speaker amid ruckus in LS

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that it was sad to see politics being done on the December 13 incident of Parliament security breach. The speaker expressed his anguish after Opposition MPs entered the Well of the House and started sloganeering over the December 13 incident of security breach in the Parliament.

The Opposition MPs demanded Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the house on the security breach incident. Some of the MPs also carried placards with their demands written on them.

“It is sad that politics is being done on this issue…To enter the Well of the House and sloganeering is against the dignity of the House. I request your (opposition) cooperation to hold discussions on important issues,” Birla told the protesting MPs.

Advertisement

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also appealed to the opposition members to not wave the placards. He said that it was agreed at the meeting of the business advisory committee that members will not to carry any placards.

The Opposition is demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the issue ever since the incident took place. However, the home minister, who was not present in the House at the time of the incident has not made any statement on the issue.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had broken his silence over the incident during a media interview and said that the issue should be probed and not debated.

The Opposition Congress accused him of running away from debate to protect Mysore BJP MP Pratap Simha, on whose behalf passes were issued to the December 13 intruders.

Two men, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, had jumped into the Lok Sabha Chamber and set off smoke canisters. They also shouted slogans against the government before being thrashed and overpowered by the MPs.

Almost at the same time, two of their other associates fired smoke canisters outside the Parliament and raised slogans. All the four accused and their three other associates have been arrested and charged under stringent anti-terror law.