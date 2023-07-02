SAD condemns lathicharge on Punjab teachers

A day after the Punjab Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesting teachers near Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s rented accommodation in Sangrur, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday said that instead of honouring its promise to regularise employees, the Aam Aadmi Party government was crushing the voice of those who were demanding the government fulfil its promise.

Condemning the AAP government for resorting to lathicharge on teachers staging dharna near the residence of the CM, SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka said it was shocking to see that the AAP government thrashing teachers who were simply agitating for fulfilment of their just rights.

Accusing the CM of indulging in hypocrisy on this issue, Maluka said “Bhagwant Mann earlier when in Opposition used to share videos of high handedness done unto employees besides promising regularisation of their services once an AAP government was formed in the state. Now Mann has given directions to the state police to repress all democratic movements.”

He said Mann had even lowered the dignity of the post of Chief Minister by enacting dramas on an everyday basis. “Mann is also an expert at double speak and indulges in cheap publicity by claiming that teachers have been given huge benefits by his government when the core promise of regularisation of their services has not been fulfilled till now ,“ Maluka added.

Members of the Education Providers Union have been protesting against the state government for 19 days with the demand for a regular pay scale.

The protesting teachers are demanding regularisation of their services and alleged the state government had recently given them only a marginal increment.