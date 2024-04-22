SAD announces 6 more candidates for LS polls; Harsimrat to fight from Bathinda

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday announced candidates for six Lok Sabha seats, with former Union minister and sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal set to contest from Punjab’s Bathinda.

Harsimrat is a three-time MP from the Bathinda seat.

The party has also fielded Nardev Singh Bobby Mann from Ferozepur. Ranjit Singh Dhillon will contest from Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, while new entrant Kaypee will be the party candidate from Dalit-dominated Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. From Hoshiarpur, former cabinet minister Sohan Singh Thandal will fight the polls.

The party has fielded former deputy mayor Hardeep Singh Saini from Chandigarh.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal will not be contesting the polls this time.

With the latest announcement, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has declared candidates from 12 constituencies in Punjab, namely, Anandpur Sahib, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Faridkot, Sangrur, Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala.

Sukhbir said the announcement of the Khadoor Sahib candidate will be made soon.

“We are the only regional party fighting against national parties that are playing divisive politics. These parties are hell-bent on creating rifts within communities and creating an atmosphere of communal disharmony,” the SAD president said at a press conference.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial remarks during a rally in Rajasthan, he said, “Being the prime minister, Modi should refrain from making such statements. This country does not belong to a particular community. I condemn the remarks. He should learn from (former CM and SAD patriarch) Parkash Singh Badal on how to take all communities along while maintaining communal harmony.”

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat will be held in the last phase on June 1.