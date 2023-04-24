Sacrilege at gurdwara, CM promises exemplary punishment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday expressed anguish and grief over the incident of desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji at Gurdwara Sri Kotwali Sahib at Morinda in Rupnagar and said that exemplary punishment will be ensured to perpetrators of this heinous crime.

A local Sikh youth, identified as Jasbir Singh, 36, attempted desecration at a gurdwara in Morinda today. The accused jumped the railing of the sanctum sanctorum wearing shoes and started hitting the priests present there. The devotees present on the spot immediately overpowered him and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The CM described it as an unfortunate and tragic incident which has bruised the psyche of every individual who has faith in Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji.

Urging the people to exercise restraint, he said that exemplary action will be ensured against the perpetrators indulging in these types of dastardly acts. Mann said Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji is supreme for every individual and no one will be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace in the state.

The CM said he has already directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that the probe into matter is expedited so that the guilty of this crime gets punishment as per the rule of law. He also said that the Police has also enhanced surveillance in every nook and corner of the state.

Mann said that severest of severe action will be taken against any person who tries to disturb the law and order situation in the state through such acts.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 295 A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) has been registered against the accused.