Sacred Sheshnag among 14 high-risk glacial lakes in J&K

The sacred Sheshnag Lake, en route to the Amarnath pilgrimage, is among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes that have been identified in Jammu and Kashmir by the Focused Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Monitoring Committee (FGMC). The committee has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the GLOF mitigation strategy.

Besides, three moderate-risk lakes and seven low-risk lakes have also been identified. Expeditions have been conducted to high-risk lakes, including Sheshnag and Sonsar, to enhance understanding and preparedness.

An official said on Thursday that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir is taking proactive steps to mitigate the risks associated with GLOFs in the Union Territory.

The region’s unique geography, with its high-altitude glaciers and lakes, makes it particularly vulnerable to GLOFs. Rising global temperatures are accelerating glacier melting, leading to the formation of numerous glacial lakes that are at risk of sudden breach, releasing millions of cubic metres of water and debris.

To address this threat, the J&K government has adopted a comprehensive, holistic, and proactive approach, initiating numerous technologically advanced measures on this count. These include gathering detailed data through bathymetric surveys, water sampling, and meteorological data collection to understand the dynamics and characteristics of glacial lakes.

Identifying high-risk glacial lakes based on 17 critical parameters, including size, location, and potential mass movement zones, was also undertaken.

Establishing a fully functional Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Early Warning System (EWS) to enhance preparedness and response to potential GLOF events, besides mitigation measures to develop lake-lowering techniques and site-specific mitigation measures, has also been undertaken.

The government plans to continue its efforts to expand the mitigation programme, improve predictive abilities for heavy rainfall events, and sensitise stakeholders, including NDRF, SDRF, and ITBP, to be prepared for any emergent situation.

Building on the momentum of its initiatives, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has undertaken a series of specialised expeditions to study critical glacial lakes in the region.

Led by Dr Sunil Dhar from the Department of Environmental Sciences, Central University of Jammu, these expeditions have focused on three high-risk lakes in Kishtwar district: Mundiksar Lake, Hangu Lake, and an unnamed lake.

The expeditions have provided invaluable data on lake conditions, environmental factors, and potential GLOF risks. This information will be crucial in developing risk mitigation strategies and enhancing early warning systems.

A subsequent expedition to Gangabal Lake, a high-altitude glacial lake in the northwestern Himalayas, assessed the lake’s physical and geological characteristics, including local geomorphology, natural dam stability, and glacier conditions.

The lake’s consolidated dam material, lack of piping activity, and steady water discharge contribute to this stability. However, the steep slopes and visible mass movement zones, combined with the crevassed Harmukh Glacier, highlight the need for continuous monitoring to mitigate the potential risks.