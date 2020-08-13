After the ‘truce’ between Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the duo met for the first time on Thursday and latter greeted the former with a handshake.

The month-long drama ended after the talks between Gandhis and Sachin Pilot.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister had tweeted about the upcoming meet and said “we need to forgive and forget in the interest of country.”

We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive & forget and move forward. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 13, 2020

“The struggle of Congress party is to save democracy under leadership of Smt Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji. Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in last one month, we need to forgive & forget in the interest of country, state, ppl & in the interest of democracy,” he said.

“We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive & forget and move forward,” he added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the MLAs supporting him are a little “upset” over the turn of events in the last few days.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said it is natural for the MLAs to be upset but he has explained to them that they need to be tolerant in order to serve the people.

“It is natural for MLAs to be upset; the manner in which this episode occurred and the way in which they stayed for a month, it was natural. I have explained to them that sometimes we need to be tolerant if we have to serve the nation, state, people and save the democracy,” the chief minister said.

After Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs gave the second CLP meeting a miss on July 14, the Congress announced the removal of Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister as well as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

On July 12, the sulking leader had declared open rebellion against his party by claiming that he has the support of 30 MLAs.

The whole political crisis began on the night of July 10 when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over an alleged attempt to bring down the government.