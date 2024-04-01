Sachdeva demands Kejriwal’s resignation as court sends him to judicial remand

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday asserted that the claims of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s innocence has come to an end after a city court sent him to judicial custody till April 15.

He also demanded the resignation of the chief minister.

Reacting to Kejriwal being sent by a Delhi court to judicial custody till 15th April, Sachdeva said, “Today, the court has finally sent the liquor scam accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail and this is the victory of truth. The claims of Kejriwal’s innocence has come to an end.”

Taking a jibe at Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Kejriwal, he said, “We hope that now his wife who is playing the role of the party (AAP) chief and other leaders will stop making false statements about harassment of Kejriwal.”

Attacking the AAP, the Delhi BJP chief said, “AAP leaders have now crossed all limits of corruption as well as lack of dignity. If Kejriwal has even a little bit of political dignity and is concerned about public work then he should resign immediately.”

Earlier, he said, “Delhi’s conscience is now awakened. Today the people of Delhi understand that Kejriwal has committed a scam, that’s why he is in custody.”

Last week, the Delhi BJP under the leadership of Sachdeva staged a protest here against the AAP, alleging it of corruption and demanded resignation of Kejriwal, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in (ED) in the liquor policy case.