Russia- Ukraine saints to jointly meditate for peace in Mahakumbh

Efforts to end the devastating war that has been going on for three years may have failed so far, but at the Mahakumbh on the sands of Sangam, foreign saints from Russia and Ukraine will come face to face in the same camp to chant and meditate for peace.

For this, a Russia-Ukraine spiritual corridor made of wood and glass is being prepared. In this, the saints of both the enemy countries will sacrifice for world peace at the same Havan Kund. More than a thousand foreign saints will participate in this Shivshakti Mahayagya.This time, the Triveni bank of Ganga, Yamuna and invisible Saraswati, famous in the Vedas and Puranas as the meeting bank of ideologies, different cultures and differences of opinion, is going to witness the meeting of two arch enemy countries of the world.

The saints of both the opposing countries will meditate and worship under the same roof in the same camp.The world will be able to see this wonderful meeting of saints from opposing countries on the banks of Sangam. According to the saints here on Monday in the camp of late Mahayogi Mahamandaleshwar Swami Somnath Giri alias Pilot Baba of Sripanch Dashnam Juna Akhara, the royal wooden cottages of the saints of Russia and Ukraine have been constructed facing each other.Amidst the arms race between western countries and the flow of billions of dollars on war, a single Havan Kund will be built for the monks and nuns of both Russia and Ukraine in Sector-18 at Sangam Lower, in the world’s largest cultural gathering,

Under the guidance of Yogmata Mahamandaleshwar Keiko Aikawa alias Swami Kaila Mata of Japan, the monks of Russia and Ukraine will strive for world peace. For this, a two-storey Russia-Ukraine corridor is being built with wood and glass near the Havan Kund and Satsang Bhawan. Deluxe cottages with modern facilities are being set up in it. The Mahayagya for world peace will run from January 25 to 30 . In this, royal saint residences are being built for Japanese, American, Canadian saints as well as those from Switzerland, Australia and Nepal. Along with satsang hall, luxury beds and royal facilities will be available in these saint residences.

More than 50 saints from Russia and Ukraine coming to Mahakumbh have taken Sannyasa Diksha from Shri Panchadashnam Juna Akhara. Interestingly cottages of saints of both these countries are being built opposite to each other in the same corridor.

