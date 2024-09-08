Running a government requires a heart, mind, and passion: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that running a government requires heart, mind, and passion, adding that while power can be inherited, wisdom cannot.

Without takibg the name of Samajwadi Party, he pointed out that those who once treated power as their family inheritance now realize they won’t return to Uttar Pradesh, which is why they’re engaging in conspiracies.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying foundation for 6,778 development projects worth Rs 1,231 crore in the Katehari assembly constituency on Sunday , where assembly bypolls will be held soon , the CM reassured the state’s youth of the government’s commitment to providing job opportunities, urging them to start preparing for government jobs.

“The double-engine government plans to provide two lakh job opportunities, a testament to our commitment to the youth’s future”, he stated. He also distributed sports kits to Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal members on the occasion.

The Chief Minister mentioned that six and a half lakh youth have been given government jobs in the last seven and a half years. Currently, over 60,200 police recruitments are underway, including 15,000 women. Once this recruitment is complete, another 40,000 police positions will be opened, he informed.

Additionally, the Subordinate Services Selection Commission will soon issue 40,000 appointment letters. CM Yogi also announced that the Uttar Pradesh Education Commission has been established, and recruitment across primary, secondary, higher, technical, and vocational education will proceed swiftly.

He alleged: “During the SP government, there was a veritable army of criminals whom the SP leaders considered their protégés. The more notorious the criminal, the higher the position they would receive in SP. SP leaders took pride in this. Back then, the police were on the run while the goons and mafia were in pursuit. Today, the situation has reversed—now it’s the mafia on the run, with the police chasing them down.”

Commenting on the Sultanpur encounter, he subtly pointed out that when a criminal is eliminated, it upsets SP leaders, as though their most vulnerable spot has been struck. They appear disturbed by the police action against dacoits.

Speaking on the protection of women, the CM emphasized that every daughter is the responsibility of the entire society. He reminded the public of the SP leader’s actions towards the Nishad daughter in Ayodhya, SP leaders are shielding the accused who outraged her majesty, he remarked.

Similarly, he mentioned that the individual responsible for an atrocity against a minor girl in Kannauj is also an SP leader, and the party is openly trying to protect him.

Under the SP regime, goons and mafia brazenly grabbed the lands of the poor and businessmen. In contrast, the current government is seizing these illegal properties and redistributing them to the needy.

The CM further stated that those who once threatened the safety of daughters and businessmen have disappeared, and the remaining mafia are preparing for their inevitable end.

He asserted that the double-engine government would deal sternly with anyone attempting to take the law into their own hands. He also criticized those engaging in caste-based politics, accusing them of undermining public safety.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, Yogi remarked: “Whenever they gained power, they indulged in appeasement and fueled chaos, even inciting riots during festivals. The SP and Congress are trying to divide people along caste lines, but now is the time for unity and collective participation in the development process.”

CM Yogi stated that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was plagued by parallel governments run by mafia networks nurtured by the Samajwadi Party and Congress in every district. For instance, the murder of the president of Hindu Jagran Manch in Tanda went unaddressed. Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has been freed from the mafia’s grip.

He criticized the SP and Congress for their lack of commitment to development and public welfare. CM Yogi highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a vision of a developed India with a comprehensive 25-year action plan. In line with this, the double-engine government ensures employment and agricultural water access for all.

CM Yogi emphasized that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya fulfils the aspirations of the country’s majority faith. He noted that today, 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh benefit from ration services, 56 lakh underprivileged individuals have been provided with homes, and ten crore people receive free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Additionally, tablets and smartphones are being distributed to two crore youth in the state. He assured that caste, religion, or personal affiliations do not influence government schemes.

CM Yogi urged the state’s youth to start their businesses, announcing that the government will offer interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakh in the first phase and Rs 10 lakh in the second phase. He also criticized the SP for internal conflicts and warned that attempting to harm ordinary people would result in police intervention.

In a significant announcement, CM Yogi revealed that the double-engine government plans to renovate Maharaja Suheldev’s fort in Ambedkar Nagar. The government will engage with the ASI for this project and construct a grand memorial for Maharaja Suheldev within his fort.